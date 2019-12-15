Daly, John M.

Daly - John M. Passed peacefully at home, December 11, 2019. Loving husband of Marie A. (Janish); dearest father of John J. (Janet) Daly and Robin (Shawn) Marcheson; Beloved grandfather of Courtney Daly, Jessie Daly and Cody Marcheson; great-grandfather of Zoey and Lennon; dear brother of Patricia O'Brien and the late Gladys Clark, late Carol Carlin, late Robert Daly and late Thomas Daly. Special uncle to many nieces, nephews and cousins. Private Funeral services to be held by the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences at www.howefunralhome.com