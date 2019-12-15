CRAYS, Della E. (Marsden)

CRAYS - Della E. (nee Marsden)

December 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George E.; loving cousin of William (Andrea), Arnold (Judy) and Myrtle Jamieson; predeceased by her cousins Wally, Gog, Cynthia, Boyd and survived by many Hawke, Marks and Missauba families, all of Christian Island, ON, where she was born. She was on her 89th year. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call Friday from 3-7 PM at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 711 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst 14226 at 10 am. If desired, donations may be made in Della's name to Trinity United Methodist Church. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com