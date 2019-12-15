Corey Liuget inactive for Bills vs. Steelers

The Bills will dip into their defensive line depth for tonight's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Defensive tackle Corey Liuget is inactive due to a sore knee that bothered him this week. That means 311-pound, third-year backup Vincent Taylor is active as the fourth defensive tackle. Stopping the Steelers' run game will be a top priority. Taylor played in one game this year, against Washington, but has been inactive the past five weeks.

Tackle Ty Nsekhe will miss his fourth straight game due to an ankle injury. The Bills' other inactives: running back T.J. Yeldon, wide receiver Duke Williams, guard Ike Boettger, tight end Tommy Sweeney and safety Dean Marlowe.

Guard Jon Feliciano, who was listed as questionable, is active. Feliciano missed practice Friday with an illness but coach Sean McDermott seemed confident that Feliciano would play.

Pittsburgh has two key inactives, previously announced. They are starting receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and starting tight end Vance McDonald.