COLLOPY - Michael April 11,1946 - October 26, 2019. Michael Collopy attended Buffalo State College, where he was a state intercollegiate champion and was voted MVP of the indoor and outdoor track teams. Mr. Collopy is in the Buffalo State Athletic Hall of Fame for these accomplishments and his success as a cross country and track coach. He produced 21 All-American nods, school records, and was named NY State Intercollegiate Athletics Coach of 1981. After service in the Peace Corps, Michael was hired by the Buffalo Public Schools. For 31 years, he shared his love of history with his students. He is survived by his wife, Diana, three daughters, Lauren, Krista, and Adrienne, and five grandchildren.