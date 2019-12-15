CESAR, Laura M.

CESAR - Laura M. December 12, 2019, age 69. Beloved daughter of the late Roy R. and Teresa M. (nee McDonell) Cesar; dear sister of Mark (Mickey), Paula (Rick) Herbert, David (Roberta), Christopher, Gregory, Rob Roy (Joon), Mary Terese, Anita and Andrea Cesar (Glen Pawlak); also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church at 10:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - WNY Chapter - Buffalo Office, 100 College Parkway, Suite 280, Williamsville, NY 14221. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com