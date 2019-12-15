BUSH, Helen M. (Ross)

BUSH - Helen M. (nee Ross)

Of Angola, NY, entered into rest December 5, 2019, Age 74. Wife of the late Robert J. Bush; dearest mother of Neil, Leander, Virginia Snyder and Aaron (Crystal) Bush; sister of George Ross, Georgette Ross and the late Kathy Bates and Dolly Bush; grandmother of Joshua, Austin, Alex, Aiden and London Bush, Samantha Rizzo and Gage Snyder; great-grandmother of Zajac Huff-Rizzo and Tilden Garvey-Rizzo. No prior visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a time to be announced. Arrangements by Addison Funeral Home, Inc.