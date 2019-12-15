BURNHAM, Diane Rose "Di" (Cross)

December 13, 2019 at age 60. Loving mother of Angela B. Burnham; loving companion of the late Gene "Gus" Kocsis and fondly remembered by Honore Dove Silver-Walsh; endeared fiance of Donald Rolf; sister of Daniel (Donna) Cross, Geralyn "Gerry" (Thomas) Grabinski, Kenneth (Jeong) Cross; survived by nieces and nephews; daughter of the late William and Anna (Metzer) Cross. Visitation James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc., 335 Ontario St., Wednesday 4-7 PM. Funeral prayers at 6:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Erie County SPCA.