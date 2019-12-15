Former Sabres winger Vladimir Tsyplakov dies at age 50

Vladimir Tsyplakov, who played left wing for the Sabres from 1999 to 2001, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 50.

The cause of death has not been announced.

Tsyplakov, a third-round draft choice of the Los Angeles Kings in 1995, played 331 NHL games from 1996 to 2001, including 70 regular-season games with the Sabres. He had 13 goals and 33 points for the Sabres after being acquired for an eighth-round draft pick during the 1999-2000 season. He also had one goal and two points in 14 playoffs games with Buffalo.

He finished his playing career with four seasons in Russia for Ak Bars Kazan, TsSKA and Yunost Minsk. He then went on to coaching, including for Shakhter Soligorsk in Belarus in 2017-18, according to EliteProspects.com.

Tsyplakov won gold with the Soviet Union in the Junior World Championship in 1989, then represented Belarus at the Winter Olympics in 1998 and 2002 and at four World Championships.

His debut in the United States came with the Detroit Falcons in the then-Colonial Hockey League in 1992-93. He spent part of the next three seasons in the International Hockey League before joining the Kings.