Edmunds family wears heart on their shirts before historic Bills vs. Steelers game

The three Edmunds brothers will make history Sunday night when the Buffalo Bills face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tremaine is in his second year with the Bills. Terrell Edmunds is a safety for the Steelers and Trey Edmunds is a running back with the Steelers. They will be the first set of three brothers on the same field in an NFL game in more than 90 years. According to Elias Sports, brothers Joe, Cobb and Bill Rooney played for the Duluth Eskimos in 1927.

“Somebody actually did share that with me and I was like, ‘That’s amazing,’ ” Tremaine Edmunds said this week. “Just to be a part of that history, it speaks for itself. We’re very blessed for the opportunity, and we’ll take advantage of it.”

That means it's a special day for their family, and they have marked it with a custom shirt.

Cole Beasley's mother, Danette, took to Twitter on Saturday night to show a photo of her and her husband posing with members of the Edmunds family.

The shirt reads: "I'm my brother's keeper but ... not on Dec. 15, 2019."

It then lists the teams and the Edmunds on each team with number and nickname.

At the bottom, the shirt says, "It's going down with the EBoyz."

Enjoyed meeting and visiting with some of the Edmunds family pic.twitter.com/GYWuOWLB2M — Danette Beasley (@mommabease) December 14, 2019

Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds previously made history in 2018 when they became the first brothers to be drafted in the first round in the same year. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and GM Kevin Colbert had dinner with Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds along with their father, former NFL tight end Ferrell Edmunds, and their mom, Cookie Edmunds.

Tomlin was asked by Pittsburgh reporters which brother was more talkative.

“The mom,” Tomlin said, laughing. “Cookie Edmunds runs the show.”