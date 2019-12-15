Bills Mailbag: Where would Josh Allen go in a redo of the 2018 NFL draft?

This week’s Bills Mailbag leads off with a hypothetical – What would the top 10 of the 2018 draft look like if teams had a do-over? It also looks ahead to next season and addresses the weekly question of when Duke Williams will get back into the lineup. Let’s dive right in …

Dave Universal asks: Re-draft the top 10 from 2018.

Jay: 1. Cleveland – QB Lamar Jackson. 2. New York Giants – QB Baker Mayfield. 3. New York Jets – QB Sam Darnold. 4. Cleveland – RB Saquon Barkley. 5. Denver – QB Josh Allen. 6. Indianapolis – DE Bradley Chubb. 7. Tampa Bay (before the trade with Buffalo) – LB Darius Leonard. 8. Chicago – G Quenton Nelson. 9. San Francisco – OT Mike McGlinchey. 10. Oakland Raiders – S Derwin James.

John Jarzynski asks: What’s the biggest need for next year?

Jay: We’re not onto next year already, are we? There is still something to play for this year – even if that’s not what Bills are accustomed to in December.

I’m a man of the people, though, so I’ll answer John’s question. The biggest need is a No. 1 receiver. John Brown is an ideal No. 2 receiver and Cole Beasley is an excellent option in the slot. A true stud in the mold of Michael Thomas or Julio Jones would be a huge boost for this offense. The problem is, not many of those guys exist. One name to keep an eye on this offseason is Amari Cooper. If the Cowboys have to use the franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, Cooper could reach the open market. Sitting on about $90 million in cap space, the Bills should look into acquiring Cooper.

The wizarD asks: What does Thursday’s Jets-Ravens game do for the perception of the Ravens-Bills game? And the outlook for Bills-Jets?

Jay: No. 1, it makes the job the Bills’ defense did against Lamar Jackson look even more impressive. The likely league MVP at least looked human against the Bills, instead of superhuman like he has most of the season. No. 2, it drives home the point that the Bills better not lose in Week 17 – especially if they need that game to get into the playoffs. If that happened, the Bills would end the season on a four-game losing streak. That would create an unbelievable amount of drama.

Billsfreedom3 asks: I would really like to make the case to activate T.J. Yeldon over Frank Gore. In my opinion, he offers just as much as a runner at this point in Gore’s long career and way more as a receiver out of the backfield, which they could have really used against the blitz last week against Baltimore.

TNFP69 asks: Now that we don’t run the jet sweep anymore or use our blocking tight end, Lee Smith, do you think that adding T.J. Yeldon or Duke Williams could help in running some short pick (Patriots call them crossing) routes to get people open quicker and slow down the blitz? Yeldon is a great receiver out of the backfield.

Ed Helinski asks: With crunch time coming at this part of the season, when might we see Duke Williams? I’m puzzled why his size is not being utilized in the offense, especially in the red zone.

Jay: The case I would make for activating Yeldon or Williams would have less to do with that particular reason. In Yeldon’s case, a legitimate argument can be made that he would give the Bills more than they’re getting from Gore at the moment. It doesn’t have to be an “either/or” between Gore and Yeldon. The Bills could make Smith inactive – he played just three offensive snaps last week – and dress Yeldon. As for Williams, I still don’t see how he factors in without an injury. The Bills are set with Brown, Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie as their top three receivers. Robert Foster has flashed in recent weeks and Andre Roberts is the primary return man. Barring injury, I don’t see how Williams gets on the field over any of them.

Rick McGuire asks: The tight end position still needs major improving this offseason, in my opinion. Dawson Knox is average at best, Tyler Kroft has been non-existent and Lee Smith is good for negative 20 yards a game due to penalties. Do you think Brandon Beane will address this or stay with the status quo?

Jay: I’d expect Knox to be back. After that, it’s far less certain. The Bills can release Kroft and save $5 million against the salary cap after this season. Given his lack of production this year, that wouldn’t be a surprise. If Smith were to be released, the Bills would save $2.25 million against the cap. Given his valued role in the locker room, I wouldn’t be surprised if they at least brought Smith to training camp. If he fails to make the team at that point, they could move on without much of an impact on their salary cap.

Mark Layer asks: Will the Steelers, Patriots and Jets use the same amount of pressure blitzes and Cover Zero that the Ravens used, or is their personnel too different from the Ravens? We have to hit some deep balls. People are open.

Jay: My colleague Mark Gaughan wrote about this quite a bit this week. His takeaway: The Ravens executed a plan that probably no other team in the league can. That’s because their top three cornerbacks might be the best trio in the league. It’s a copycat league, as Sean McDermott says all the time, so it’s a good bet that the Bills’ remaining three opponents have taken extensive notes on how the Ravens pressured Josh Allen and will try to put their own spin on doing that. You’re right that the Bills need to connect on more deep balls, which might scare teams away from sending the house. Right now, it makes sense to dare the Bills to try it, because they’ve been so unsuccessful at them.

Bill Perry asks: Draft question – What do you think of a Jonathan Taylor combination with Devin Singletary next year? Fans would complain, but I could see it. Crazy?

Jay: I watched Taylor, the Wisconsin running back, destroy my South Florida Bulls in the season opener. He looked like Walter Payton in that game, but USF wasn’t very good. I don’t think it’s crazy, but I wouldn’t do it. I’m just not a fan of using a first-round draft pick on a running back. The Bills drafted Allen seventh overall. You don’t do that with the idea of being a running team. I’m down with the idea of finding a running mate for Singletary, but that shouldn’t be in the first round.

Austin Batchelor asks: Do you think the Bills would take a flier on Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts if he’s there in the middle rounds?

Jay: I don’t. As mentioned above, Allen was the seventh overall pick. He’s developing in his second season. Drafting a quarterback sends the message that there is at least some doubt in Allen. That’s not a message the front office would want to send.

MikeyG asks: What do you think is the next progression for Josh Allen next spring/summer? His accuracy still needs improvement, but is that the first thing you try to improve? Other areas of progression?

Jay: I’d like to see Allen get better at reading defenses and recognizing where pressure is coming from. I’d also like to see him continue to slide. He’s still taking too many big hits as a runner. As for the accuracy, it obviously has to get better on deep balls. If those three things happen – look out.

Robert Goodwin asks: Do you ever see the Bills trying to replicate the Rockpile inside the Ralph? Putting girders up to block views, putting the infield on the field, etc. Why let the Sabres have all the fun?

Jay: In a word, no. The Rockpile is before my time. I absolutely loved the Aud look the other night at the Sabres game. As I wrote on Twitter, it reminded me of going to games with my dad when I was a kid. We’d drive in from Lewiston, and on the way home I’d fall asleep in his big, old Buick Regal. It’s amazing how some T-shirts on seats could spark such great memories.

Jason Ziegler asks: Are you in the camp “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie?

Jay: It’s absolutely a Christmas movie. Steven E. de Souza, the film’s screenwriter, said so himself in an interview last year with the Washington Post. Who would I be to disagree with him? Bonus, Christmas movie Power Rankings: 1. Christmas Vacation. 2. A Christmas Story. 3. Elf. 4. Home Alone. 5. Miracle on 34th Street.

Louis Stromberg asks: In honor of the Bills playing Duck Hodges, please power rank these celebrities with animals in their names.

Jay: 5. John Cougar Mellencamp. Didn’t he drop the Cougar part for a while? No way he can be higher on this list if he didn’t even want the name. 4. Seal – Let’s not act like we’re not all singing “Kiss From A Rose” in the car when it comes on. Plus, Heidi Klum. 3. Tiger Woods – The best golfer of all time, but not a guy I’d want my son to grow up to be like. 2. Robin Williams – A genius. 1. Wolf Blitzer – Is this pandering to the Buffalo market? Maybe. Thanks for all the questions this week!