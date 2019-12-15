Bills are in the playoffs; what are scenarios from here?

The Bills are in the playoffs for the second time in three years and have clinched a postseason berth with two games remaining. their earliest clinching since 1991. The Bills also have their first 10-win season since 1999.

Here is where the AFC playoff picture stands:

AFC East

The New England Patriots are 11-3 and have a game lead after a 34-13 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the win, the Patriots have clinched a playoff berth.

The Buffalo Bills are 10-4 after Sunday's 17-10 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers and have clinched a playoff berth.

For the Bills to win the AFC East, they need to beat New England next Saturday and the New York Jets in the regular season finale and have New England lose at home against Miami in Week 17.

Next week's game will be the latest in any season since 2008 that the AFC East lead will be contested head to head, and the latest the Bills have been involved since 1998 when the 9-5 Bills hosted the 10-4 Jets in Week 16, according to Bills research.

Getting a bye

Bit of a long shot here, but the Bills could still win the AFC East and get a first-round bye.

The Bills win their final two games

AND the Patriots lose their final two games

AND the Chiefs lose one of their final two games (at Bears, vs. Chargers).

AFC wild card and seedings

The Bills remain in position as the first wild card and fifth seed in the AFC because of the division winners, and can be no lower than the fifth seed.

If the playoffs started today, the Bills would travel to Houston to face the fourth-seeded Texans, who would be the AFC South champions, in the wild-card round. The AFC South has yet to be decided with the Texans holding a one-game lead after Sunday's win against the Tennessee Titans. The teams play again Week 17.

Here are current seedings after Sunday’s games:

1. Baltimore (12-2), beat New York Jets, 421-21, Thursday and has clinched a playoff berth. Games remaining: at Browns, vs. Steelers.

2. New England (11-3), beat Cincinnati Bengals, 31-13, and has clinched a playoff berth. Games remaining: vs. Bills, vs. Dolphins.

3. Kansas City (10-4), beat Denver Broncos, 23-3, and has clinched the AFC West. Games remaining: at Bears, vs. Chargers.

4. Houston (9-5), beat Tennessee, 24-21. Games remaining: at Buccaneers, vs. Titans.

5. Bills (10-4), beat Pittsburgh, 17-10, and has clinched a playoff berth. Games remaining: at Patriots, vs. Jets

6. Pittsburgh (8-6), lost to Bills, 17-10. Games remaining: at Jets, at Ravens. Have tiebreaker vs. Titans by conference record.

7. Tennessee (8-6), lost to Houston, 24-21. Games remaining: vs. Saints, at Titans.

8. Indianapolis (6-7), play Monday vs. New Orleans. Games remaining: vs. Panthers, at Jaguars.

9. Cleveland (6-8), lost, 38-24, at Arizona. Games remaining: vs. Ravens, at Bengals.

10. Oakland (6-8), lost 20-16, against Jacksonville. Games remaining: at Chargers, at Broncos.