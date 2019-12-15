BUCARIA, Dorothy R. (Reilein)

BUCARIA - Dorothy R. (nee Reilein)

93 years old, passed away December 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Bucaria; dear sister of Arline Standley of Ft. Wayne, IN and Nancy Nielsen of Deerfield Beach, FL; aunt of James (Cindy) Nielsen, William (Tami) Nielsen, Thomas (Karen) Syracuse, Robert (Linda) Syracuse, Daniel (Susan) Syracuse and the late James Syracuse; also survived by step-daughter-in-law Delfina (Frank Jr.) Bucaria, of Newbury Park, CA, step-grandson Alan and step-granddaughter Brenda. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Community of Grace Church, 1407 North Forest Rd., Amherst at 12:00 Noon. Family and friends invited. Interment will be in Cowlesville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dorothy's memory to Community of Grace Church, American Cancer Society or a Charity of your choice. Dorothy was an accomplished pianist, who especially enjoyed playing for her church. Together with her late husband, Frank, owned and operated Patsy's Hair Salon on Main St., in Buffalo. Dorothy also worked for 35 years in inside sales at Allegheny Ludlum and will be dearly missed by her great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.COM