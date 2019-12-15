BOWMAN, Patricia (Grieco)

Of Grand Island, entered into rest December 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George E. Bowman; devoted mother of Kim Bowman, Audene (Chris) Affuso, Brad Bowman, and the late Linda Bowman; cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Stan), Melissa (Josh), Kaitlyn, Liza, and five great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Grieco; dear sister of Josephine and the late John, Vincent, Mary, Lucy, and Carmela; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (December 21st) from 10 AM to 12 noon. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com