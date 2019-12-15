Bowers, Ronald P.

Bowers - Ronald Paul December 9, 2019, in Baltimore, Maryland. Born in Buffalo to Eugene C. and Helen M. (Kloten) Bowers. Survived by his daughter Jeanne M. Stone, sons John C. and Thomas M. and seven grandchildren all of Maryland, brother Lee A. (Barbara) of Lady Lake, Florida and sister Sharon E. of Fort Erie, Ontario. Predeceased by his parents, his beloved wife June (Donovan), brother Eugene C. Jr., son Ronald Jr. and grandson Richard Stone. Ron has donated his body to Anatomy Gift Registry of Maryland. Service will take place on Thursday, December 19 from 5 to 7:30 PM, at Rucks Funeral Home in Towson, Maryland.