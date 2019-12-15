BLINSTON, Jean (Gilmore)

December 10, 2019 of East Aurora, NY. Beloved wife of Norman; dearest mother of Norman Jr. (Cheryl), Georgia (Timothy) Feldman, Robert (Katherine) and Lynne (David) Snyder; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren; dear sister of Robert (Katherine) Gilmore and Janet (late John) Blinston; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on MONDAY from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 1 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4005 Baker Rd., Orchard Park, NY. Please assemble at the church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wales. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com