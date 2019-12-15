Bills' Tre'Davious White injures shoulder, returns to field

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and was briefly listed as questionable to return, the Bills said.

White made a tackle and got up but then went to the ground.

White went to the medical tent on the sideline after the play and was seated on the bench after he was evaluated. He quickly returned to the field.

With White out, Kevin Johnson and Levi Wallace were at outside cornerback for the Bills, with Wallace making a big open-field tackle on third down to force a Pittsburgh punt on the next series.

Earlier in the game, White had an interception, his fifth of the season to set a new single-season career high.