BAUER - Robert W., Jr. Of Marilla, NY, December 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Colette (nee Rychlik) Bauer; dearest father of Robert S., Patrick J. (Lisa Weaver), Scott M. (Amy M. Lohmann), and Michael A. (Ashlie) Bauer; loving Pops of Emily Bauer, Billy and Mia Stradtman. Bob was the proud owner of Bill's Garage, Sloan, NY. Services held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 668-5666.