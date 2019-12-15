At sweet exchange, Buffalo home bakers make Cookies for a Cause

Rebecca Decker has learned a few things in her five years hosting what may be Western New York’s largest charity cookie exchange.

For one thing: You don’t mess with cutouts when you’re baking for the masses.

“It’s drop cookies or bust,” she said.

Since the first edition of Cookies for a Cause in 2015, 28-year-old Decker and her battalion of devoted home bakers have made and sold thousands of cookies for charity each December. In exchange for a $5 or $10 donation, guests at the annual event take home a mixed bag or box of homemade baked goods, with all proceeds benefiting Hope House, the Matt Urban Center’s emergency shelter.

For this year’s event, hosted Saturday at Resurgence Brewing Company, 1250 Niagara St., Decker personally made “somewhere between 800 and 1,000” cookies – and raised $1,886.

“You wouldn’t think cookies would make that much money – but they do!” said Christal Guthrie, the director of homeless services at the Matt Urban Center.

The process is no cakewalk, though, and Decker says lots of people help out. As in past years, she recruited more than a dozen friends to bake, staff a bustling donation table and replenish platters of more than 30 types of bars, cookies and fudges as each disappeared into buyers’ boxes. Mazurek’s Bakery donated 12 dozen cookies, while Resurgence Brewing donated the space in their Niagara Street location.

Danielle Potts, a music teacher in the Maryvale School District in Cheektowaga, made 10 dozen lace cookies, ginger snaps and almond bars this year.

"I love to bake," she said. "And especially as a teacher, I know so many families and children in the community need the support that organizations like the Matt Urban Center offer.”

Guthrie said that the proceeds from Cookies for a Cause serve a special purpose: For the past three years, they’ve covered the cost of gifts for children staying at Hope House around Christmas.

Most of the house’s residents are women and children who have recently been evicted or lost their homes because of fires or broken relationships, Guthrie said. And while children staying there over the holidays often ask Santa for “heartbreaking” things – like a new house or their dads – the cookie money also buys new toys and clothes when kids ask for them.

“We’re trying to give them some type of normalcy even though they’ve experienced this traumatic event of being homeless at Christmastime,” Guthrie said. “And on Christmas morning, it’s amazing to see their faces.”

That, said Decker, is the sweetest part of the event, which has grown larger every year. The first edition made $400, mostly from her family and friends. It now attracts bakers and buyers from across the area.

Decker herself started baking early: She made and froze vats of dough last Sunday, then on Thursday took off from her job as a labeling coordinator at Wegmans to bake dozens of red velvet crinkles, peanut butter blossoms, oatmeal scotchies and ginger snaps.

“I know I have a lot of privilege and a comfortable life,” she said. “So I think it’s important, especially in a city with a lot of inequality, to use the skills I have to give back.”