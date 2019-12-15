ARCHAMBAULT, James W. "Jim"

Of Amherst, formerly of Kenmore. December 12, 2019. Husband of the late Patricia Johnson Archambault; dear father of Michael (Reagan), Richard (Rebecca), Mary Louise (Peter) Gentile, Gerald (Michele), Robert Archambault and Gail Ann (Thomas) Cefalu; loving grandfather of Scott, Alexa, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Haley, Dylan Archambault, Kevin, Kyle Gentile, Sienna Cefalu; great-grandfather of Mia; brother of the late Arthur E. Archambault Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Monday 3-8 PM, where Funeral will be held Tuesday at 9 AM. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul RC Church at 9:30 AM. Memorial contributions to Make A Wish Foundation, 100 Syvan Parkway, Buffalo 14228 are preferred. Condolences may be shared at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com