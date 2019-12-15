APPLETON, Paul T.

APPLETON - Paul T. Suddenly, December 13, 2019, age 61; beloved husband of Nancy A. (nee Fry) Appleton; loving brother of Sandra (Diana Zarate) Appleton; dearest son of the late Charles and Geraldine (nee Growe) Appleton; he will be sadly missed by many cherished family and friends. The family will be present Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 3-7 PM at the (Lancaster/Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Paul's memory to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com