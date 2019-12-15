ANDERSON, Myrna J. (Williamson)

Of Orchard Park, NY, December 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William G. Anderson Sr.; dearest mother of John F. (Tsukasa) Burgess, Ronald F. Burgess, Kevin L. (Kitty) Burgess and Sandra L. (Owen) Ward; dearest stepmother of William G. (Cynthia) Anderson Jr., Shawn M. Howard and David S. (Cynthia) Anderson; grandmother of Cole (Angie) Burgess, Sarah (Jeff) Rutledge, and Barry Hazen; step-grandmother of William B., Stacey and Daniel (Shannon) Anderson, Andrew Howard, Holly Anderson, Jeffrey (Amanda) Howard and Christy Anderson; great-grandmother of Leighton Rutledge; and step-great-grandmother of Abby, Maisie and Riley; daughter of the late Ellen D. (Davidson) and Robert J. Williamson of Bradford, PA; sister of the late Marilyn (Larry) Faust; step-sister of the late Darryl (Barbara) and the late Gary Huntington. Myrna's quick wit and love of punditry kept the family laughing. She loved a round of golf with Bill, quiet time with a good book and various needle crafts, often donating hats and mittens to those in need. She instilled in her children the love of learning and reading which endures to this day. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family.