ALESSI, Charles J.

ALESSI - Charles J. December 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Theresa; father of David, Cynthia, Kenneth and the late Daniel; survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving friend of Carolyn Schaffner; brother of the late Samuel and Anthony Alessi, Josephine Ventresca, Anna Carlino and Connie Ciffa; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc., 335 Ontario St., Monday 4-7 PM (prayers at 7 PM). Entombment will be held Tuesday at 10 AM in Holy Sepluchre Cemetery, 3063 Harlem Rd., Cheektowaga (please assemble at cemetery office). Chuck was a chef at Nuchereno's Restaurant for many years.