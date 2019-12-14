Forecast: 6 to 12 inches of snow possible today in parts of Western New York

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for southern Erie County, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The forecast calls for 6 to 12 inches across the higher terrain of the Chautauqua Ridge, Boston Hills and Wyoming County, with the highest amounts along the Chautauqua Ridge, with winds hitting 35 mph.

Widespread rain Saturday morning will change to accumulating wet snow this afternoon and evening, according to the forecast.

The warning runs through 7 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service also issued a winter weather advisory for northern Erie County, Niagara County and much of the rest of Western New York, beginning at 2 p.m. today.

It warned that 3 to 5 inches of snow could fall there, creating slippery road conditions, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph. The weather service advised that motorists slow down on snow-covered roads and beware of limited visibility.

The advisory also covers Orleans, Genesee, Allegany, Monroe, Livingston and Ontario counties through midnight Saturday.