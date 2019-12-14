WATSON, Donald "Guy"

Watson - Donald "Guy"

Age 68, of South Buffalo, NY, passed away December 11, 2019 suddenly in his home with his wife Leslie Watson (Harmon) by his side. He was a loving father of Jill and is also survived by siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He recently retired as Lead Electrician from Mercy Hospital. He loved his job and sharing his wisdom of the trade. For the last year, he was living his best life traveling, spending meaningful time with loved ones, listening to live music, laughing, telling stories, sharing wisdom, and riding his Harley to every restaurant, bar, and festival around the Buffalo area. He could build just about anything, he knew something about everything, he had a keen sense of humor, and he could make the world smile. His twinkling eyes and memorable laugh will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will happen on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 11AM - 2PM at Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, guests are asked to bring heart warming stories to share. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.