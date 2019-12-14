Warming shelters open in Erie County as Code Blue is declared

A Code Blue was declared for Saturday night in Buffalo and southern Erie County, with warming centers open overnight and during the day Saturday and Sunday.

Two overnight shelters will be open tonight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. in Buffalo: Harbor House, 241 Genesee St. and Holy Cross, 412 Niagara St. The Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora, also will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Harbor House and the Rural Outreach Center are open today and Sunday as daytime warming centers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Individuals will not be permitted access to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center to obtain bus tickets to the Code Blue shelter until 7 p.m.

Rural Outreach Center serves southern Erie County, including West Seneca, Alden, Elma, Marilla, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Aurora, Wales, Evans, Eden, Concord, Boston, Colden, Holland, Brant, Angola, Gowanda, North Collins, Sardinia, Collins and Springville. Those in need of shelter in southern Erie County can call 240-2220, Ext 106. The center has a van to bring homeless individuals to the shelter.