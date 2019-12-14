Teachers who say Amherst high school is making them sick file lawsuit

Five Amherst Central High School teachers who say renovation work performed in their classrooms is making them sick have sued the company that oversaw the construction.

The teachers say materials used in the project left an odor that lingers to this day in many of the science classrooms in the building and they have repeatedly complained to school and district officials about the problem.

The group, which is barred by state law from taking legal action against the Amherst Central School District, last week sued Turner Construction Co. in State Supreme Court.

"There's clearly a problem, and you can smell it when you walk in the school," said Richard Lippes, the teachers' attorney.

In response, Turner emphasized that its role as manager of the project did not include directly performing the renovations in question but said it takes occupant safety seriously and it was cooperating with the district to address the teachers' concerns.

Amherst Superintendent Anthony Panella said the district brought in environmental consultants to investigate. Testing did not reveal any problems, Panella said, though school officials did take steps to try to address the concerns of the handful of teachers who complained.

"If I ever had any indication that there could be a dangerous or detrimental environment within our building, to anyone that occupies it, I certainly would not allow the spaces to be occupied," he said.

The trouble traces back to a 2015 classroom renovation project in Amherst Central High School, 4301 Main St., in Snyder across from Daemen College.

The project included replacing floors, ceilings, cabinetry, plumbing and electrical, among other work. It focused on science classrooms on the third floor in the north and west wings of the high school.

Work largely was completed over the summer. By the time teachers returned to their classrooms in fall 2015, some began to complain of a strong odor that sickened them.

The lawsuit doesn’t detail the health problems the teachers say they’ve endured, but says their symptoms flare up during the school year, ease during the summer breaks and return again each fall. Lippes described them as serious medical issues but didn't elaborate.

The teachers in their lawsuit blame "hazardous chemicals" and other materials used in the renovation project. Lippes said it's likely a result of "off-gassing," when newly applied finishes, paint, glue or other substances emit chemical particles – volatile organic compounds, or VOCs – as they settle.

That's what causes the odor found in a new car or when a carpet is installed, Lippes said. But while those smells can linger or days or weeks, the five teachers say the odor in their classrooms has lasted for years.

Lippes said the group of teachers has complained for several years about the odor and they've taken sick days because of their symptoms. The district has taken modest steps to address those concerns, Lippes said, including moving teachers to different classrooms.

But, he said, the problem remains.

"There's a reason why these teachers are sick – it's not just one teacher," Lippes said. "Through the discovery process of our lawsuit, we will develop and search out what is the cause."

Panella took over as superintendent after the project was designed and carried out. He said the district since 2016 has hired two companies to perform testing, brought in a health and safety coordinator from Erie 1 BOCES and consulted with an expert on industrial hygiene from Cornell University's Worker Institute.

The Labor Department's Public Safety and Health Bureau in summer 2018 investigated the situation. A department report, provided by the district to The Buffalo News, noted that a number of employees in the third-floor science wing described a chemical, chlorine or plastic odor that left a metallic taste with some.

The inspector from the Labor Department did notice a faint odor in several classrooms but testing on two visits did not discover abnormal levels of VOCs or other chemicals, according to the report. The department did not find any violations and closed the file.

"It is important to note that, in each instance in which testing was conducted over the past few years, the substances tested were either undetectable or below acceptable limits," Panella said.

The district did follow the recommendations of the Cornell expert, including reviewing its cleaning products and procedures, better ventilating its mechanical equipment and exhaust systems and adding air purifiers in certain classrooms.

Panella said not every teacher has complained about the odor, nor have students reported getting sick. He compared the problem to an employee bothering some – but not all – coworkers by wearing a potent perfume or cologne.

"We tried to be as responsive and proactive as possible, knowing that there was never a safety concern for students or staff members but that we were dealing with individuals who have different sensitivities to different odors," he said.

State law bars workers from suing their employers for a workplace injury, so that's why the lawsuit doesn't name the school district. Employees instead must pursue workers' compensation claims, though Panella said none of the five has done so yet.

The lawsuit accuses Turner of negligently selecting and installing the materials used in the renovations. Lippes said the teachers are suing Turner because "they were the head of the project."

Turner, the construction manager representative for the district, noted that outside experts have thoroughly examined the classroom spaces.

"These studies did not find any hazardous conditions in the space. While the construction work performed was not in Turner’s scope of work, we will continue to assist the school district in responding to this matter," the company said in a statement.

The five teachers are Tammy C. Wrzosek-Klein, of Eden; Joseph A. Maxwell, of East Amherst; Gretchen Poeller, of Alden; Alexis Sleight, of Hamburg; and Katherine Smith, of Lancaster.

They did not respond to a request for comment made through their attorney. The teachers remain at the high school, Lippes said.