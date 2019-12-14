TARADENA, Carol Ann (Lacey)

Dec. 9, 2019. Wife of the late James J. Taradena; mother of Ronald (Laura) Menz and the late Robert Menz; step-mother of Linda Yockel and the late Garrett Taradena; grandmother of Sara, Shannon, Sidney, Shaeleigh, James, Jessica and Nicholas; daughter of the late Harry and Ruth (Noll) Lacey; sister of the late Linda (Thomas) Crosier. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to Phoenix Rising Equine Rescue, 10333 Keller Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.