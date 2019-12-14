They survived a fire. Now this South Buffalo family of 11 wants to save Christmas.

When Alicia Jacobsen is having an especially bad night dealing with anxiety, her mind drifts to her children and how they would get out of their home in case of emergency. Over time, she turned her thoughts into action, drilling it into the children's heads until they knew what they were supposed to do.

"Everyone thought I was crazy," she said.

It turns out she was prophetic.

On the morning of Nov. 21, the 11-member Jacobsen family of South Buffalo survived a $150,000 fire that forced them and their children, ages 5 days to 18 years, from their six-bedroom house in the dead of night.

They survived the fire. Now they are trying to salvage Christmas.

The family was alerted to the fire by Alyssa, 15, who was upstairs in a lower bunk bed when she heard a loud noise. She said she thought something fell, but once she turned on her cellphone flashlight, she saw a hoverboard that had been charging by her bed had seemingly exploded and begun to smoke before bursting into flames.

“Alyssa started screaming and came to me and said the house was on fire," Anthony Jacobsen said. "That’s when I went running into her room while she and Haley (13) went and got the boys. Her bedding had already started up and the back wall was on fire.”

Anthony Jacobsen stood at the top of the stairs and counted as each child, wearing only T-shirts and shorts, escaped down the stairs: In addition to Alyssa and Haley, there were Elias Smith, 18; Cole, 9; Mason, 7; and Lukas, 4. Anthony Jacobsen was the last one out, following his wife, who had baby Jackson, just 5 days old at the time, and the dog, Delilah. Julian Smith, 16, and Justin Harig, 17 – a family friend raised by the Jacobsens – came up from their basement bedrooms.

“It was cold but it wasn’t snowing, and the ground was wet,” Alicia Jacobsen recalled. “Some neighbor came up and gave me some flip flops, but I didn’t feel cold because I think I was in shock. They ended up putting me and the baby into the police car. The kids went into neighbors’ homes. I kept asking where they were. We know they all got out because we had them all line up on the sidewalk.”

All 11 family members were taken to area hospitals.

“It was pretty bad. The upstairs was burned out and the downstairs suffered from water damage. Pretty much everything was ruined,” she said. “I managed to save some blankets I crocheted for the kids, and I’ve been trying to wash them to get the smoke smell out.”

The family is renting a smaller house in South Buffalo while their home is undergoing renovations. Anthony Jacobsen continues to work for the City of Buffalo as a 311 Citizen Services operator. The three oldest boys are employed at Delta Sonic and Charlie’s Boatyard. Alicia Jacobsen homeschools the children.

Lukas talks about the fire a lot, his mother said. The 4-year-old doesn’t want to do anything alone anymore. The other children are dealing with the aftermath of the fire and the associated stress.

“It’s been a roller-coaster ride, and but I’m glad we’re settled in for Christmas and get a little bit of normalcy back,” said Alicia Jacobsen.

The Jacobsens are determined to give their children a happy Christmas this year – despite the fire. Their furnishings are rented, friends have established a GoFundMe page, and food and clothing were donated through South Buffalo Football Association and the WNY Holiday Partnership, which includes The Buffalo News Neediest Fund, Toys for Tots and Resurrection Life food pantry in Cheektowaga. The family, in turn, has contributed overflow clothing to Foster Love Closet and Salvation Army.

• • •

Last year, more than 7,600 infants and children up to 12 years old, and more than 5,400 families, received gifts or holiday food items from the WNY Holiday Partnership. You may make a donation by sending a check to The News Neediest c/o The Buffalo News, PO Box 2667, Buffalo, NY 14240-9873. Donations of unwrapped toys or financial support are also being accepted at The Buffalo News lobby at the corner and of Scott and Washington streets downtown.