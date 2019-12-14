Rochester finishes road sweep of Laval

Rochester earned its fifth shutout of the season with a 5-0 win over Laval at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec on Saturday.

The Amerks improved to 18-4-2-2 and increased their lead in the AHL North Division over Toronto.

Andrew Hammond earned the shutout in net with 27 saves. He’s tied for first place in the league with four shutouts this season.

With four in 15 games, Hammond is on track to beat Ryan Miller’s season record of eight set in the 2004-05 season.

Five different Rochester players scored in the win. Three goals came on the power play.

Zach Redmond opened the scoring for the Americans in the first period. Lawrence Pilut set him up with a pass from the boards and Redmond was able to send it into the net.

John Gilmour doubled the lead in the second period on a pass from C.J. Smith. It was Gilmour’s first goal for the Americans.

Rochester put the game away in the third period with three straight goals.

Jean-Sebastien Dea scored his 10th of the season 13 seconds into the final stanza.

Smith added his fifth of the season four minutes later and Brandon Hickey scored his first goal with the Americans at the 11-minute mark unassisted.

Rochester outshot Laval 32-27 in total. The Amerks capitalized on three out of five power-play opportunities while the Rocket went 0-for-3.

Rochester has earned 40 out of a possible 52 points to open the season.

Now winners of three straight, Rochester will travel to the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton to play the Devils on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

They’ll come home to host Binghamton on Friday.