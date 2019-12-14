REINHARDT, Carol A. (Schneider)

REINHARDT - Carol A. (nee Schneider)

December 12, 2019. Wife of the late William; dear mother of Billy, Todd (Stacey) and Scott (Heather Kindron); loving grandmother of Michael, Corbin, Ella, Cora and Evan; sister of Mary and the late H. Michael Schneider. Visitation Monday 4-8 at the Pacer Funeral Home Inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a service will take place Tuesday at 11 AM. Online condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com