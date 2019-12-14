Panel approves bill restoring SALT deduction

WASHINGTON – A bill that would fully restore the federal deduction for state and local taxes is headed to the House floor next week, even though it faces likely doom in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The House Ways and Means Committee this week approved a measure reversing a provision of the 2017 GOP tax overhaul that set a $10,000 cap on the deduction. New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has long said that cap is forcing taxpayers to flee the state to escape the additional federal tax burden they face now that they can't deduct state and local levies in their entirety.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, pushed for the restoration of the so-called SALT deduction.

"The cap discourages hardworking families from purchasing a home, creating a community and building a stable life," Higgins said.

The measure passed the committee by a 24-17 vote with the support of Rep. Tom Reed, the Corning Republican who proposed the cap as an alternative to a repeal of the SALT deduction.

"I'm very sensitive to the loss of the deduction for those families that were not protected by the $10,000 gap," Reed said.