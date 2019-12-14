OLMSTEAD, Kathleen J. (Ventola)

December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur; dear mother of Debbie (Len) Kostelnik, Art (Paula) Olmstead and the late Bonnie Beswick; loving grandmother of Christian Kostelnik, Aaron (Jacquiline) Beswick, Merissa (Chris) Gullo and Breanna Olmstead; cherished great-grandmother of Aisling and Travis Beswick; daughter of the late Anthony and Domenica "Mamie" (nee Mancuso) Ventola; sister of Anthony (Melinda) Ventola; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Sunday 1-4 PM where funeral services will be held Monday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined.