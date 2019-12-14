Niagara County to limit days, times for Green Light Law transactions

Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski announced Friday that immigrants living in the country illegally who are seeking driver's licenses in Niagara County under the Green Light Law will be allowed to apply only at the county's Lockport motor vehicle office.

And, the office will handle such transactions only two hours a day, three days a week.

Niagara County operates motor vehicle offices in Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda.

The Lockport office, the largest of the three, will handle Green Light Law applications from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The Lockport office at 111 Main St. will be closed Monday to train employees in handling Green Light applications.

“It is no secret that I am opposed to the Green Light Law," Jastrzemski said in a statement. “But since the law goes into effect on Monday, Dec. 16, we have no choice but to comply, or face possible personal litigation."

The county's lawsuit against the Green Light Law is awaiting decision from State Supreme Court Justice Frank J. Caruso.