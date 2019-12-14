Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Washington Capitals. Have won 23 of first 33 and are on 127-point pace. (1)

2. Boston Bruins. Sudden 0-4-1 slide slows down Atlantic runaway. (2)

3. Colorado Avalanche. Won eight of 10 to take over Central lead. (6)

4. New York Islanders. Play defense like a team built for a long run. (4)

5. St. Louis Blues. Champs just not the same offensively without Tarasenko. (3)

6. Arizona Coyotes. A surprise frontrunner in the Pacific. (7)

7. Carolina Hurricanes. In the thick of power-five battle in Metro. (11)

8. Calgary Flames. Ward has incredible 7-0 start as coach. (17)

9. Dallas Stars. Montgomery firing came completely out of left field. (12)

10. Pittsburgh Penguins. Jarry on hot run ahead of Murray in net. (10)

11. Vegas Golden Knights. A #sickmitts overtime goal from Pacioretty in Dallas. (13)

12. Edmonton Oilers. Need more scoring help behind McDavid and Draisaitl. (5)

13. Philadelphia Flyers. Lindblom's cancer diagnosis rocks organization. (8)

14. Winnipeg Jets. An unacceptable loss in Detroit. (9)

15. Buffalo Sabres. As team improves, Hutton's struggles are a burgeoning issue. (20)

16. Minnesota Wild. Just one regulation loss in last 10 games. (14)

17. Vancouver Canucks. Loved their old "Skate" jerseys on 80s Night vs. Sabres. (15)

It's a 3-3 game through 40 minutes of play. Buckle up for the 3rd! https://t.co/oq0B0o3ypz pic.twitter.com/o7DlPqAtjQ — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 7, 2019

18. Montreal Canadiens. Kotkaniemi out with concussion after cheap hit by ex-Sabres D Zadorov in Colorado. (19)

19. Tampa Bay Lightning. Four-game homestand a chance to finally get a real streak going. (23)

20. Toronto Maple Leafs. Gave up three goals in three minutes during third-period collapse in Calgary. (22)

21. Nashville Predators. Duchene was a handful for Sabres to handle here Thursday. (24)

22. San Jose Sharks. Goaltending was DeBoer's undoing.(16)

23. Florida Panthers. Have started just 3-3 on ultra-rare nine-game homestand. (18)

24. New York Rangers. Panarin up to 18 goals, 41 points. (21)

25. Anaheim Ducks. Went just 1-3 while playing four straight one-goal games. (25)

26. Chicago Blackhawks. WNYer Gilbert averaging 15 minutes a night over last five outings on D. (26)

27. Columbus Blue Jackets. Tortorella fumes over 17-shot effort in OT loss at Pittsburgh. (27)

28. Ottawa Senators. Last two wins are impressive 5-2 drubbings of Oilers, Bruins. (28)

29. Los Angeles Kings. Eden's Iafallo home for matinee vs. Sabres on Saturday. (29)

30. New Jersey Devils. Hall awaiting new address at any moment. (30)

31. Detroit Red Wings. Broke 12-game skid with stunner over Jets. (31)