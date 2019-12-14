Man banned from Wegmans stores for life after shoplifting incident

A Niagara Falls man has been banned from Wegmans stores for life in the wake of a recent shoplifting incident at the company's store at 1577 Military Road, Town of Niagara Police reported.

Robert B. Patrick, 36, of LaSalle Avenue, was arrested in connection with a Dec. 7 incident in which $303 worth of steaks, crab legs and lobster tails were stolen, police said. According to reports, Patrick fled behind some nearby Richmond Avenue houses and was found with the assistance of a Sheriff's K-9 tracking dog. Police said the stolen items had been hidden on the porch of a nearby home. All were recovered, but they had to be discarded due to their packaging being damaged during the pursuit, police said.

As a result, Patrick was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, in addition to petit larceny, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.