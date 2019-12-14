Man arrested after gunshot and foot chase in Riverside

Josue Mejias-Padilla fired a shot from a handgun in front of an Ontario Street house in Riverside on Friday afternoon, then stashed the weapon inside a backpack and fled on foot down nearby Fuller Street where Northwest District police spotted him, authorities said.

Officers said they began chasing Mejias-Padilla, and when he turned onto Briggs Street, he tossed aside the backpack and continued to run. But the foot chase soon ended on Briggs when police caught up and took him into custody. Inside the backpack, officers said they recovered the black and green pistol, which had a round in the chamber. A shell casing was also recovered from the scene on Ontario Street.

Mejias-Padilla, whose age and address were unavailable, was charged with reckless endangerment and is being held at the Erie County Holding Center.