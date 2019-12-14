Johnson, White lead Griffs over Crusaders

Malik Johnson and Jalani White had big games for Canisius on Saturday in the Golden Griffins’ first men’s basketball game at the Koessler Athletic Center since Nov. 16.

Johnson racked up 20 points, seven assists and four rebounds while White had 16 points and five boards off the bench as Canisius downed Holy Cross, 80-72.

The Griffs (5-4) overcame 11 turnovers in the first half and took control of the game in the second, outscoring the Crusaders 43-36.

Canisius cleaned up its turnover problem in the second half and only committed four more over the rest of the game.

Holy Cross (1-10) did not. The visitors committed 20 turnovers over the course of the game which Canisius turned into 22 points.

The Crusaders held a 46-41 at the first media timeout. Johnson sparked a Griffs’ scoring run with a big 3-pointer and White followed up with a layup to tie the

game.

Canisius seized the game with a 10-2 run that established a comfortable lead, and the Griffs closed out the visitors.

Bonnies win fifth in row

St. Bonaventure scored 41 first-half points en route to a comfortable 75-50 win over Gannon at the Reilly Center, the team’s fifth win in a row.

Justin Winston and Kyle Lofton each had 14 points for the Bonnies (6-4) while Osun Osunniyi had seven points off the bench.

St. Bonaventure is 5-0 this season since the star sophomore returned from injury.

Lofton finished with a double-double after dishing out 11 assists.

The Bonnies held a 41-23 lead at halftime and didn’t take their feet off the gas pedal. They came out of the break on a 14-5 run to put the Golden Knights away.

It was the first game between St. Bonaventure and Gannon since the 1976-77 season.

Up next, the Bonnies will host Niagara on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Niagara men, women lose

Niagara’s mens hoops team dropped a close game to the University at Albany, 84-80, at the Great Danes’ SEFCU Arena.

The Purple Eagles (2-6) held a 40-29 lead at halftime but were outscored 55-40 in the second half.

Ahmad Clark led the Great Danes with 26 points. Trey Hutcheson and Cameron Healy had 18 points each for Albany (6-6).

James Towns had 25 points and three rebounds for Niagara. He was also assessed a technical foul later in the game for flopping on an Albany scoring attempt.

Albany coach Will Brown earned the 300th win of his 19-year Great Danes coaching career.

Meanwhile, Niagara’s women’s basketball team was soundly defeated by Howard University, 91-42, at the Burr Gymnasium in Washington, D.C.

Jai Moore had 14 points for the Purple Eagles (1-7). Emerald Ekpiteta added 10 points off the bench.

Sarah Edmond paced Howard with 25 points and six rebounds as the Bison improved to 6-4.

Niagara will continue its road trip at Coppin State University on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

SBU women host Oakland

St. Bonaventure’s women’s team will try for its first win since Nov. 7 when Oakland comes to the Reilly Center on Sunday for a 1 p.m. game.

The Golden Grizzlies (4-4) are led by former Bonnies’ guard Jalisha Terry with 13.8 points per game.