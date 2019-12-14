Large dog fails to deter possibly friendly Lockport burglar

The presence of a 100-pound-plus dog did not discourage a burglar last week in a Town of Lockport home, leading the victim to believe that the intruder was someone the dog recognized, according to police reports.

The break-in on Gothic Lane took place between 1 and 9 p.m. Monday, with the intruder entering via a rear sliding door, police reported.

The victim reported that $93 in cash was removed from a Narcotics Anonymous pouch on top of his dining room table and another $738 was stolen from a wooden container beneath the pouch. Also stolen was $3,300 worth of gold jewelry, which had been concealed inside a Buffalo Bills hat on top of the same table.

The victim told police that the burglar may have been a drug-addicted friend of his. An investigation into the incident is continuing.