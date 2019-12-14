Karyn Porempski, 74, local, state and national American Legion Auxiliary leader

Oct. 8, 1945 – Dec. 12, 2019

Karyn Porempski of Cheektowaga joined Kensington Unit 708, American Legion Auxiliary, in 1969 right after her husband, Joseph, was discharged from the Army.

That began a 50-year dedication to assisting veterans and their families through the organization that eventually led to her idea of charging in-state tuition to veterans and their dependents attending state colleges, regardless of their residency status. It was signed into law by President Barack Obama.

Mrs. Porempski died Thursday in Garden Gate Health Care Facility, Cheektowaga. She was 74.

The former Karyn Kramer, whose father was a veteran of World War II, was born in Buffalo and was a graduate of Mount St. Mary Academy.

She met her future husband on a blind date, and they married in 1965. He joined the Army a year later, and when he returned, he joined Kensington Post 708, American Legion, and she joined the Auxiliary. A tireless volunteer, she worked her way through county, state and eastern regional positions with the Auxiliary.

Mrs. Porempski was named president of Erie County American Legion in 1981, 8th District president in 2000, New York State Department president in 2010 and Eastern Division National vice president, representing 12 Eastern Division states, in 2017.

From 2011 to 2014, she served on the National Education Committee for the American Legion Auxiliary. During that time she read essays submitted by students vying for scholarships, and it was there that she came across the idea for in-state tuition for all veterans.

"One of the boys was a military boy and indicated this in his essay," Joseph Porempski said, adding that no one else reading the essays noticed it. "She picked up on it, and ran with it."

She initiated a resolution that was taken from the state to national level of the Auxiliary to the American Legion. It was included in a veterans bill signed into law by President Obama in 2014.

Mrs. Porempski was the Empire Girls State County chairwoman, taking young women from across Erie County to a week-long educational workshop that focuses on Americanism and the political process. In 2015 and again in 2019, she coordinated the American Legion Auxiliary Department of New York Convention that was held in Buffalo. The five-day event attracts more than 700 auxiliary members.

She also served on the Cheektowaga Veterans Affairs Committee for 10 years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Tracy Breymeier and Holly Smyczynski, and three grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in Fourteen Holy Helpers Catholic Church, 1345 Indian Church Road, West Seneca.