HOFFERT, Mary Ann (Kuntz)

HOFFERT - Mary Ann (nee Kuntz)

December 12, 2019. Beloved mother of Michael H., Sr. (Debbie), Marie (Anthony) Tabaczynski; fondest grandmother of Amanda (Kevin) Cassel, Michael H., Jr. (Chelsea); great-grandmother "GG" of Tyler Cassel; predeceased by four brothers, Donald, Robert, Norman and David. Family present Sunday 1-5 PM at the kazmierczak funeral home, inc., 3640 Clinton St., West Seneca, (one block east of Union Rd.). Funeral liturgy to be held Monday at 10 am in St. Aloysius RC Church, 157 Cleveland Dr. Kindly assemble at church. Burial in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Mary Ann was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and Canisus College. She was also a member of 50 years with Marillac Guild at Sisters hospital and a choir member at the parish.