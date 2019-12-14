High School Extra: City Honors downs Lake Shore, Canisius scores 100 points in win

Canisius scored in the triple-digits for the first time since the 2001-02 season with a 100-58 win over Lew-Port in the championship round of the Keenan Classic boys basketball tournament at Canisius on Saturday.

Six Crusader players had double-digit points in the win: Max Dowling had 17, Will Pieroni had 13, Dewayne Voss with 12, Joseph Ciocca had 11, and Jihad Almadrahi and Malik Jemison had 10 each.

Lew-Port star Roddy Gayle had a highlight-reel dunk early in the game but finished with only seven points after leaving the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury.

Mehki Starks picked up the slack and had 25 points for the Lancers (1-2).

Canisius’ last win with 100 points or more came on January 18, 2002, a 111-104 victory over Cardinal O’Hara in triple overtime.

Robert Dimmer had 27 points, 20 in overtime, to lead the Crusaders in that game.

Honors downs Lake Shore

City Honors earned its second win in as many days, defeating Lake Shore, 60-39, in the High School Hoops Holiday Invitational girls basketball showcase at Kenmore

West.

Leading the Centaurs was Kyra Wood with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Desmonique Veal, a senior transfer from Virginia Beach, Va., had eight points and dished out eight assists.

“She’s a leader on the floor,” said first-year City Honors coach Kristin Juergen of Veal. “I can throw her in where I need her.”

Other standouts for the Centaurs (2-0) included Ava Purks with 14 points and two steals. She runs the point for City Honors as a freshman.

After their scheduled opening game last Wednesday was cancelled due to snow, Juergen said her team is excited to finally have their season underway.

“I think its great, the girls were itching to get going so its great to get two wins off the bat,” she said.

Ryan has another big day

Siobhan Ryan logged 30 points for Sacred Heart in a 71-34 win over Springville in the Dobson Tournament finals, her second game with 30 points this week.

She posted 30 points and 10 assists for the Sharks in an 81-45 win over Nardin on Tuesday.

Ryan had 10 steals, five rebounds and an assist against the Griffins for another double-double.

McDougald gets 200th win

Niagara Wheatfield’s Justin McDougald posted his 200th career victory in a meet against Iroquois at the Cheektowaga Warrior Duals.

His historic win came via pinfall in the 145-pound weight class.

McDougald joins brother Warren and Angelo Malvestuto (2010) as the Falcons’ only wrestlers with 200 wins.

His cousin, Willie, also has 200 wins at Niagara Falls.

Wilson wins own tourney

The Wilson boys basketball team won its namesake tournament with a 35-23 victory over Burgard in the championship round.

Mike Miller had 12 points, nine off 3-pointers, and Luke Bradley had nine total points while going 5-of-9 at the free-throw line for the Lakemen.

The Bulldogs got off on a 9-0 run to open the game before Wilson tightened up on defense. Burgard scored just 10 points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Wilson coach Brett Sippel said that “intensity” was important in turning the game around. He deployed a trapping zone defense that put pressure on the Bulldogs’ scoring threats.

Alex Martinez was named the tournament MVP and Bradley made the All-Tournament team for Wilson.

Correction

Jeremy Matute of Williamsville South is a member of the All-Western New York football third team. He was misidentified in Saturday’s list of All-Western New Yorkers.