GUMINA, Lorraine R. (Plawinski)

December 13, 2019, age 87. Wife of the late Anthony; dear mother of Martin (late Betty) Szwartz, Cynthia (Thomas) Sokolis, and Stacey (David) Brzezinski; loving grandmother of Samantha, Anthony, and Nicolas; sister of the late Alfreda (late Joseph) Stempniak, late Harry (late Helen) Plawinski, and the late Eleanor (late Leonard) Zydel; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-4 PM and Monday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Tuesday 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences may be shared online at www.pacerfuneralhome.com