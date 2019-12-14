Dave Andreychuk remains confident struggling Lightning are a playoff team

Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk was back in town to celebrate Aud Night with the Sabres but a conversation Thursday quickly turned to his current team: What's wrong with the Tampa Bay Lightning? Or is anything actually wrong?

The Bolts entered the weekend fourth in the Atlantic Division and out of a playoff spot but thanks to games in hand are actually second in the division in points percentage. Still, a 16-11-3 record is pretty underwhelming for a team that piled up 128 points last season and has been over 100 for four of the last six.

"It's just inconsistency really. We're all watching them and we know there's a talented team there," said Andreychuk, captain of the Bolts' 2004 Cup champs and currently a team vice president. "I still believe they're a playoff team. It's hard to get into the playoffs in this conference and they've been up and down, just not consistent."

Andreychuk, who played with the Sabres from 1982-93 and again in 2000-01, said the Lightning are still weaving through the emotional baggage of the stunning first-round sweep they endured last year against Columbus.

"You think of what happened last year and they've had to change their philosophy a little bit and the players are still figuring it out," Andreychuk said. "After 62 wins, you would say it's a tough seven days, right? But at the same time, it's a lesson learned. The style they had, they just needed to realize what it takes to win in the playoffs."

That said, the Lightning still have plenty of playoff experience. The core of the roster got to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in 2015 in Chicago, as well as Game 7 of the East final against Pittsburgh (2016) and Washington (2018).

"A lot of those guys on that team have been to the final before. We made it to the conference finals since so it's not a lack of playoff experience," Andreychuk said. "It's more realizing that extra step. And give (Columbus coach and former Lightning boss) John Tortorella credit. That team played pretty well against us."

Andreychuk said the Lightning are hoping to take a similar path as the Capitals, who spent many years succeeding in the regular season and finally worked out a winning formula in the playoffs to win the Cup in 2018.

"When you get 120 points a couple years in a row like the Capitals did, you think you're there and they never did get there," he said. "Alex Ovechkin is a lot different player now than he was when they were a 120-point team. And a lot of that is the buying in to that system and realizing the 25 guys you have on your roster are all important.

"It's not one line and one defensive pairing.We don't win in Tampa if we don't have third and fourth lines and six 'D' that can play career years."

More from Andreychuk

• Memories of the Aud: "I went for the first time with my father when I was 8. Row 2. It was an amazing experience. Just the energy, the people on top of you. I was just an hour or so down the road (in Hamilton). Lots of family and friends with me in the building every night. I remember skating for warmup watching for my dad in the Golds and praying my mother wouldn't get hit (by a puck) in the Reds."

• On living as a Hockey Hall of Famer: "I'm very proud of that happening. It took me nine years to get in and that didn't really matter. It was an accomplishment you don't do by yourself. It starts with my family, my parents, and then you think about all the good teams I played with, all the good players. One guy just doesn't get in. It's cool that I've been back once after that. As my dad said, our family name will be in there forever. It's pretty humbling."

• On former teammate Alexander Mogilny's Hall candidacy: "He was a special player. We can put aside his journey to get here, if they don't give credit for that the numbers are still there. I think he was a dominant player for quite a few years. Even when he left here in Buffalo, he did some really good things. I'm not on the committee but I'm sure pushing for him."

Aud Night a huge hit

What promotion in recent Sabres history was better received – and better executed – than Thursday's '80s/Aud Night? The team created plenty of social media buzz the day before when fans realized the T-shirt arrangement over the seats would look like the old section colors and it was wild to see prices shoot up on the secondary ticket market for a Thursday night game against Nashville.

The video presentations were outstanding – even on the outdated and too-small videoboard – and the music choices were fun. Using a recording of tenor Joe Byron and organist Norm Wullen for the "Star-Spangled Banner" was a great idea, as were recordings of late, great Aud PA man Milt Ellis.

Asides here from many on social media that I agree with: Make the recording of Ellis saying "Last minute of play in regulation time" with one minute left in the third period a permanent fixture every game night. And if the Sabres ever rip out all the digusting seats in KeyBank Center, why not consider going all Aud and doing over the sections in the old colors?

One quibble: Part of me wonders why alumni who are introduced are brought out through the penalty boxes. I wonder if a longer rug out the Zamboni entrance would make for a more dramatic entrance and better view for fans. But I get the logistics that a shorter rug allows for a quicker teardown of the ceremony to start the game and less chance for residue from rugs marking the ice, too.

New book showcases Aud collection

Speaking of memories of the Sabres and the Aud, my highest recommendation goes to a new photo book just released from Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame historian and archivist John Boutet. It's called "Buffalo's Got the Spirit (Growing Up a Crazy Buffalo Sports Collector)" and a foreword is written by Bruce Andriatch, assistant managing editor of The Buffalo News.

Boutet, a St. Joe's and Canisius College grad, is the area's premier collector of memorabilia related to Buffalo sports and the 350-page book features his breathtaking collection of items. Many of them are related to the Sabres, Braves and other teams that made the Aud their home, and the Sabres had Boutet do a full presentation of many of them at their summer Fan Fest as well as the season opener against New Jersey.

The book showcases far more than just the standard ticket stubs, seats, programs and pennants. Boutet has Aud items that include plates from the old scoreboard, the sound baffles that hung from the roof and the section of the basketball court that had script "The Aud" painted on it.

You'll spend hours going down the wormhole of Buffalo sports history. Remember the Stallions? The Norsemen? Or the Breskis? They're all in there too.

Information on Boutet, the book and an order link are available at Buffalosgotthespirit.com.

Around the boards

• Blues center Ryan O'Reilly on the ascension of former teammate Jack Eichel: "It's amazing what he's done. You see how much he impacts the game and creates. Now with the point streak he's on and what he's doing, we have to find a way to shut him down.

"He's so dangerous with the way he winds it up. They play hard. You notice that about them, which is obviously good to see for them. They work well for each other and for him. And it's nice to see that."

• Peter DeBoer got fired in San Jose as the Sharks continue to underachieve but it wasn't his fault he's got two goaltenders who can't stop a puck. That's GM Doug Wilson's problem. Martin Jones entered the weekend at 3.30/.888 and Aaron Dell was at 3.32/.893. You're not likely to make the playoffs that way and you have no chance to survive if you somehow sneak in.

• Sign of the times: The Sharks sent DeBoer packing and had to send word around that it was a hockey-related decision and not for any behavioral missteps (Bill Peters) or off-ice issues (Jim Montgomery).

