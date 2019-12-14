Cullinan sibling rivalry renewed at Canisius' Keenan Classic

Barbara Cullinan sat in the front row at center court watching the back-and-forth action Friday night inside the Kennedy Fieldhouse at Canisius High School.

“I’m rooting for baskets,” she said at halftime. “I want everybody to have a good game.”

She was, however, wearing a Holy Cross sweatshirt, representing the Flushing, Queens, school where her oldest son, Ray, coaches the basketball team that played in the 14th Tom Keenan Memorial Basketball Classic against host Canisius, where another son, John, is an assistant coach.

“I guess we know who the favorite is now,” one of the Holy Cross assistants quipped before tipoff.

“I don’t have a Canisius sweatshirt,” Barbara Cullinan said. “And I don’t have a Cheektowaga one, either. So I guess I’ll have to wear my Holy Cross one again tomorrow.”

Pat Cullinan, the Cheektowaga coach and John’s twin brother, sat next to his parents, scouting Ray’s team in advance of their teams’ noon matchup Saturday at Canisius.

“He got a great scout, I’m sure,” Ray said with a smile after Canisius pulled out a 59-57 win over Holy Cross. “I haven’t seen his team play yet, so it’s kind of an unfair advantage. Hopefully we can overcome that.”

Eavesdropping on his brother’s postgame interview, Pat took particular interest when Ray was asked if he saved any special coaching tactics for Saturday’s game.

“We had to empty the bag of tricks tonight against Canisius,” Ray said. “So there’s not much we can show him tomorrow that we didn’t see tonight. Hopefully we play well so I can get a little bit of bragging rights for Christmas dinner.”

The idea to re-create the competitive driveway hoops battles the Cullinan brothers had growing up in Cheektowaga came about last year when Ray took over as head varsity coach at Holy Cross after a dozen years as an assistant for the Knights, who play in New York City’s highly competitive Catholic AA league.

“I’ve been friends with these guys for a few years and it’s something we thought would be fun for the family, fun for their parents, and fun for Western New York basketball,” said Canisius coach Kyle Husband, who, along with Jeff Kney, organizes the Keenan Classic in honor of former Crusaders coach Tom Keenan, who won three Manhattan Cup titles in 10 years before dying from cancer in 2003.

“My brothers and I were all fortunate enough to know Mr. Keenan,” John said. “So when my brother took over at Holy Cross, I thought it would be a great opportunity to bring him here to play in the tournament against us and our other brother.”

Friday night was the first time Ray got to coach in front of his parents.

“The whole experience has been awesome,” he said. “It was cool to see them here, and my nieces and nephews running around. They can’t make the trip down to the city to see me coach. So when John invited us up here, I jumped on it.”

The Cullinan brothers all played for Canisius’ chief rival, St. Joe’s.

Ray was the point guard feeding all-time scoring leader Eric Eberz on the Marauders’ 1992 state championship team before going on to play at SUNY Potsdam.

John and Pat started together in the backcourt for the Marauders’ 1993 state title team and graduated the following year. They teamed up again at Pitt-Bradford after John’s detour to a Florida junior college. Pat still holds the all-time scoring record at Pitt-Bradford.

The youngest brother, Sean, played for St. Joe’s, graduating in 1998. He didn’t get into coaching, but was in attendance Friday night.

“We had a lot of friends and family here tonight,” John said. “It was great for them to watch the two of us go at it and then get to watch another one tomorrow.”

Pat also officiated the opening game of the Keenan Classic between Lewiston-Porter and Regis.

Lew-Port’s sophomore star Roddy Gayle had 32 points and a handful of highlight dunks to lead the Lancers in a 79-71 win over the NYC Catholic B league opponent. Freshman point guard Jalen Duff added 22 points and Mekhi Starks tallied 18.

Canisius will meet Lew-Port at 3 p.m. Saturday in a matchup between two of the top five large schools in Western New York with state title aspirations.

“They are a great team with a tremendous talent,” Husband said. “It’s exciting for us and exciting for Western New York. Hopefully we have a big crowd here to watch.”

In between the Cheektowaga/Holy Cross and Canisius/Lew-Port games, Aquinas will take on Regis.

Canisius took some time to figure out the zone defense employed by Holy Cross, which was coming off a win over perennial state power Christ the King. The Crusaders pulled ahead before halftime but needed to make clutch plays down the stretch to pull out the victory.

Dewayne Vass led the way with 18 points and set up teammates Joe Ciocca and Jihad Almadrahi for 3-pointers in the closing minutes. Vass then found Ishmael Fairclough under the basket for the winning layup with 1.8 seconds remaining.

“It was a great win,” Fairclough said. “We started slow but we fought hard and we finished strong.”

Fairclough noted the Crusaders had a little extra motivation for the game.

“Coach Husband told us before the game,” the senior guard said, “let’s get this win so Cullinan can brag over Christmas break.”