The Wraparound: Islanders 3, Sabres 2 (OT)

UNIONDALE – Jack Eichel extended his point streak on Long Island and salvaged the one-game trip for the Buffalo Sabres.

Eichel extended his streak to 16 games with an assist on Victor Olofsson's goal and scored to tie the game with 1:46 remaining in the third period before the Sabres lost to the New York Islanders 3-2 in overtime Saturday afternoon in NYCB Live/Nassau Coliseum.

Anthony Beauvillier scored the game-winning goal with 1:56 remaining in overtime.

The Sabres (16-11-7) failed to extend their win streak to a season-best four games and dropped to 4-1-2 in December.

Eichel's secondary assist on Olofsson's power-play goal in the second period gave the captain the NHL's longest point streak of the season. Eichel also tied Rick Martin (Oct. 27-Nov. 28, 1974) and Tim Connolly (Dec. 23, 2009 to Jan. 25, 2010) for the fourth-longest such streak in franchise history. The Sabres' captain then scored on the power play with an extra attacker on the ice.

Eichel has 15 goals among 29 points during those 16 games, and Linus Ullmark made 23 saves for the Sabres. Michael Dal Colle and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Islanders (22-7-2).

Opening salvo: Ullmark likely regrets his decision to play the puck into the left corner following a Sabres turnover. The puck was immediately retrieved by Beauvillier, who sent a centering pass to an uncovered Dal Colle for a 1-0 lead at 5:11 into the first period.

Entering Saturday, the Sabres were 4-6-4 when trailing after the first period of games this season. The Islanders, meanwhile, were 8-0-1 when leading after the first.

Slow start: Faceoffs were partly to blame for the Sabres' inability to sustain pressure in the offensive zone during the game's first 10 minutes. They were 1-for-10 to start the game and the Islanders thrived in transition. Ullmark was forced to make two saves on Mathew Barzal. Buffalo, though, started to generate momentum after another strong shift by Johan Larsson's line.

That group had a shot on goal in consecutive shifts and likely reminded the Sabres the type of forechecking needed to succeed against the Islanders.

Retaliation: Islanders winger Ross Johnston was shaken up after a legal check by Marco Scandella late in the first period. However, the hit drew the ire of Josh Bailey, who dropped his gloves and went after Scandella. The play resulted in a two-minute power play for the Sabres.

Calder watch: Olofsson tied the score, 1-1, with a slap shot from atop the right-wing circle on the power play with 13:49 remaining in the second period. In addition to breaking the Sabres' 0-for-8 slump on the man advantage, Olofsson leads all NHL rookies in goals (14) and points (30).

Olofsson has 20 points, including eight goals, in his last 19 games.

Special teams: The Sabres were called for three penalties in a span of six minutes, 13 seconds in the second period, yet they allowed only two shots on goal when shorthanded. Buffalo was 6-for-7 on the penalty kill over its previous three games but ranked 29th in the NHL entering Saturday.

Go-ahead goal: Eberle gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead with 15:10 remaining in the third period on a shot from the slot. Three Sabres failed to retrieve the puck in the corner shortly before Eberle received a centering pass from Beauvillier.

Scratches: Defensemen Zach Bogosian and Colin Miller, and forward Casey Mittelstadt were scratches Saturday against the Islanders. Bogosian and Mittelstadt have sat consecutive games, while Miller had played the previous three.

Carter Hutton served as the Sabres' backup goalie for the 11th time in 14 games.

Next: The Sabres are scheduled to practice Monday in preparation for their game Tuesday night in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.