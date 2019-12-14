Bills need to force Steelers' rookie QB to try to win game with arm

Here are my five takes on the Buffalo Bills' game Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

1. Jump to an early lead.

It is imperative the Bills do everything they can to force the Steelers to put the game in the shaky hands of their undrafted rookie quarterback, Devlin Hodges.

The Bills must find an early offensive rhythm that not only allows them to reach the end zone early, but also mount some time-consuming drives. The Steelers have done a good job of minimizing Hodges' opportunities to throw, so the Bills need to change that formula.

If they do, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier should be able to confuse the rookie with coverage disguises and various fronts. It also will be up to the front seven to win enough one-on-one battles to get penetration, especially in the middle, to force Hodges off his mark and cause him to feel as much desperation as possible to make plays with his arm. That should help lead to mistakes that shorten the field or directly become points.

2. Make a concerted effort to slow down the Steelers' pass rush.

This is the best pass-rushing team in the NFL. And it doesn't have to rely on blitzing to get to the quarterback, as the Baltimore Ravens do.

The Steelers count on their defensive linemen to dominate. That way, they can usually keep a maximum number of people in their secondary to take away throwing windows.

The Bills' offensive line is likely to face its greatest challenge of the season in keeping Josh Allen upright, especially under the deafening noise of an electrified prime-time crowd. Allen will do his usual running to extend plays, but it is important for him to hit enough throws, especially of the high-percentage variety, and for his receivers to hang onto them.

Devin Singletary must get rolling from the start to keep the Steelers' front honest and think "stop run" first.

3. Hold up against the Steelers' ground game.

James Conner is listed as questionable, but is expected to play his first game after missing the last three with a shoulder injury. His return could very well give the Steelers' run game a huge boost.

The Bills are capable of being fairly stout up front, as they've demonstrated more than once this year. The Steelers' offensive line will present a challenge, but it's one to which the Bills can be equal provided linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano maintain the effectiveness they've shown for much of the season.

With no running quarterback to worry about, as was the case last Sunday against the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, the Bills can focus their defensive efforts on shutting down running backs.

4. Play the cleanest game possible.

This has the makings of, to borrow a term used by tight end Lee Smith, a "fistfight." Close. Competitive.

There is unlikely to be a whole lot of margin for error. Therefore, the Bills have to be extremely smart about everything they do, especially when it comes to avoiding penalties. There can be no hot-headed unsportsmanlike-conduct calls. False starts must be kept to a minimum despite the noise factor. Special teams need to be perfect.

5. Treat the game as if it's the "only" opportunity to make the playoffs.

It isn't, of course, but that should be the mentality. Anything else is far too risky. And, yes, that includes the Dec. 29 regular-season finale against the New York Jets at New Era Field.

As horrible as the Jets are, the Bills would not be in a good place if they need that victory to get into the postseason. It would mean they have lost three games in a row, which could easily lead to a confidence crisis from which they might not recover.

This is where Sean McDermott must be at the top of his coaching game. He needs to drive home this message with authority, making sure his players understand beyond a shadow of a doubt that they are the better team.

The Steelers are good, but not nearly as good as the Bills. The Bills have to realize that and play accordingly. They also realize they can play at a level that allows them to compete with any team in the NFL.

It's that version of the the Bills that must show up Sunday night. Being superior means controlling both lines of scrimmage, it means executing to as close to perfect as possible, and it means coaching smart -- not necessarily out-smarting the Steelers' coaches, but avoiding the temptation to out-smart themselves as has happened on multiple occasions.

Game details

Here is what you need to know for the game Sunday.

TV: NBC. Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst).

Radio: Bills Radio Network. Buffalo-WGR 550 AM; Toronto-Fan 590 AM; Rochester-WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM; Syracuse-WTKW 99.5 FM and WTKV 105.5 FM. Announcers: John Murphy (play-by-play), Eric Wood (color analyst).

Series history: The Steelers lead the series, 16-9. That includes three postseason games.

Bills injury report: Out: OT Ty Nsekhe (ankle). Questionable: G Jon Feliciano (illness), DT Corey Liuget (knee).

Steelers injury report: Out: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), TE Vance McDonald (concussion). Questionable: RB James Conner (shoulder).

Point spread: The Bills are a 2-point underdog at footballLOCKS.com.

Did you know?: Josh Allen is 61 rushing yards shy of 500 for the second year in a row. That would put him with Carolina's Cam Newton and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson as the only quarterbacks to reach that milestone in his first two NFL seasons.

Next: The Bills hope to have at least the fifth seed in the AFC playoffs wrapped up by the time the clock runs out at Heinz Field on Sunday night. If not, they have another crack at a wild-card berth before another national TV audience next Saturday against the New England Patriots at Foxborough, Mass. Depending on what happens against the Steelers, the game also could factor into the Bills possibly dethroning the Pats for the AFC East crown.