Ravens' player fined $14K for drinking beer with fans at New Era Field after pass breakup

Baltimore Ravens defender Marcus Peters chugs a beer in the stands after breaking up a Buffalo Bills pass during the fourth quarter at New Era Field, (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct for celebrating his game-sealing pass breakup against the Bills last Sunday by drinking a beer with fans in the stands, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Peters broke up the pass in the red zone with less than a minute remaining and headed toward the stands where he celebrated with some Ravens fans with a "beer shower." He poured a can of beer onto himself through his face mask.

Peters did not seem terribly upset by the fine, tweeting a series of beer mug emojis.

Even Bud Light thought the fine was silly, tweeting it would match the dollar amount to a charity of Peters’ choice.

 

 

