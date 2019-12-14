Ravens' player fined $14K for drinking beer with fans at New Era Field after pass breakup

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct for celebrating his game-sealing pass breakup against the Bills last Sunday by drinking a beer with fans in the stands, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Peters broke up the pass in the red zone with less than a minute remaining and headed toward the stands where he celebrated with some Ravens fans with a "beer shower." He poured a can of beer onto himself through his face mask.

Peters did not seem terribly upset by the fine, tweeting a series of beer mug emojis.

🍻🍺🍻🍺🍺🍻🍻 — Marcus Peters (@marcuspeters) December 14, 2019

Even Bud Light thought the fine was silly, tweeting it would match the dollar amount to a charity of Peters’ choice.