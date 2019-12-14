BEALER, Mary Jane M. (Dossinger)

BEALER - Mary Jane M. (nee Dossinger)

December 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Norman J. Bealer; loving mother of the late Norman F. Bealer; mother-in-law of Lynn Bealer; dearest grandmother of Norman (Lori) Bealer and Jillian M. Bealer; great-grandmother of Riley and Benjamin Bealer. Family and friends may call Sunday from 2-4 PM at the Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc., 2480 Kensington ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday a 10 AM at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Mrs. Bealer retired as the Administrative Assistant Supervisor at the Buffalo VA Medical Center in the Dental Department and was a member of the George F. Lamm Post #622 Auxiliary. Share online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com