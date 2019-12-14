AUSTIN, Steven Patrick

AUSTIN - Steven Patrick Born in Buffalo, NY on October 14, 1966. Passed away unexpectedly December 8, 2019, at the age of 53. Devoted father of Charisse, Steven Jr., Simon, and Bryce. Survived by his wife Vickie. Son of Harvey (deceased) and Elizabeth Austin. Brother of Michelle (Byron) Brown, Michael (Cassandra) Austin, Jacquelin (Gregory) Davis, and Christopher Austin. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by sister Charisse and brother Harvey, Jr. 11:00 AM Wake and Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 16th at 12 PM-Noon, Pilgrim Baptist Church, 655 Michigan Avenue, Buffalo, NY. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to his employer, Wheeler Mission at www.wheelermission.org. Arrangements by Alan R. Core Funeral Home, 1933 Kensington Avenue.