As margins thin, hospitals shed programs. The latest is at Kenmore Mercy.

Melissa King has pulmonary fibrosis, a scarring of the lungs that hampers breathing and often leads to death within five years.

She learned she had the disease six years ago, and credits her longevity to the exercise, education and support she receives from the nurses and fellow participants in the Kenmore Mercy Hospital Pulmonary Maintenance Program.

The program is inexpensive – $6 a class – and provides free oxygen for those who need it during their fitness routine.

“You can feel the difference from exercising and not exercising,” said King, 47, of the Town of Niagara, “and it's not just how you feel. There is research that shows how a pulmonary maintenance program helps you build strength, muscle mass, bone density. Besides that, there’s the social aspect of it. We're in a place where classmates have pulmonary disease. They all understand what it's like to not be able to breathe.”

King is among several dozen of those with chronic lung problems lamenting the impending closure of the maintenance program, believed to be the last hospital-based offering of its kind in the region.

Kenmore Mercy leaders made the decision in a shifting health care climate, where insurance reimbursements fall as costs climb, and providers are encouraged to “operate at the top of their medical license” as they care for people with serious health challenges.

In this case, three full-time nurses who run the program will go to part-time status as the Town of Tonawanda hospital hands off the program to a physical therapist and exercise science specialists at the Medically Oriented Gym (MOG) at Elmwood Avenue and Sheridan Drive, two miles west of the Ken-Ton Family Care Rehabilitation Center where the program will run through Jan. 20.

The nurses will continue to lead a 12-week pulmonary rehab program for those who have been newly diagnosed or been hospitalized with a lung-related condition. That program typically is covered by health insurance. The hospital-run maintenance program, started 25 years ago, is not.

This explains why cost – particularly for preventative care – becomes the driving factor, especially when an alternative becomes available.

“For the last eight years, this program has been on our radar because it's been losing money every year,” said Walter Ludwig, Kenmore Mercy president and former chief operating officer. “There was a time when there was lots of money around and we could handle the losses, but things are getting a lot tighter so we’re looking at every program.”

Ludwig made the decision to end the program after Catholic Health, the hospital’s parent company, announced last month that it would eliminate 200 jobs from its 10,000-member workforce. About half the cuts came from buyouts offered in October. Others began finding out they would lose their jobs, or have their hours cut.

The move came as acute-care hospitals across the country struggle to keep their core services financially afloat, said Larry Zielinski, executive in residence specializing in health care administration in the University at Buffalo School of Management.

“Under the current reimbursement system, hospitals and hospital systems are reimbursed much more heavily for acute-care services, hospital admissions, surgeries, cardiac interventions, deaths,” Zielinski said. “This is where hospitals basically make their profit margins and those profit margins subsidize the less-reimbursed services like this rehab program.”

Thin margins

Catholic health is hardly alone in shedding services as margins thin.

Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk and TLC Health Network in Irving merged last year. The new Brooks-TLC Hospital System announced two weeks ago that the Irving site will close Jan. 1, affecting 141 full-time and 60 part-time workers.

Lockport-based Eastern Niagara Hospital announced in August it would close its hospital in Newfane and eliminate the 46 jobs that remained after cutbacks that took place there early this year. Losses were so severe at the Niagara County hospital system that Kaleida Health – the region’s largest hospital system – stepped away from merger talks with Eastern Niagara.

Kaleida Health has challenges of its own. The hospital announced in October that it would close its inpatient beds at DeGraff Hospital in North Tonawanda and move them to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst, while keeping open the Degraff emergency room. In August, it closed the Geriatric Center of Western New York, also at Degraff, at a time when the need for elder care is growing along with the aging population.

Rapid growth of outpatient surgery and urgent care centers changed the landscape of the health care industry, Zielinski said. These free-standing sites can charge considerably less than when the same care is provided by hospitals, which have much higher operating costs.

At the same time, Medicare – and in turn the vast majority of private insurers – cut reimbursements to hospitals.

Kenmore Mercy and others, for reimbursement purposes, now must list patients in one of three groups: inpatients, observation patients, or outpatients. Reimbursements vary by classification.

“It used to just be everyone here were inpatients,” Ludwig said. Medicare now requires observational patients to leave the hospital within 36 hours, he said, and pays Kenmore Mercy about $7,000 less per patient than before.

The Affordable Care Act, passed almost a decade ago, took the first major step to transform the fee-for-service structure of the system into a value-based payment model, where groups of doctors and other health providers are paid based on patient outcomes, not on how many office visits, tests, hospitalizations and expensive procedures they conduct.

“If the Catholic Health system was reimbursed for something like the pulmonary maintenance program, on keeping that population healthy rather than for each procedure, then it would likely be keeping services like this,” said Zielinski, former head of Buffalo General Medical Center and the Visiting Nurses Association. “I completely understand the frustration of the patients but the system is to blame.”

'A total support system'

King, a former Catholic school teacher, is among those who empathizes with the shifts, but harbors fears about their health. She started a “Kenmore Mercy Pulmonary Rehab Patients, Family & Friends” Facebook page that now includes a links to a petition drive to spare the program and complain to the state health department.

“I'm trying to get a lung transplant,” she said. “Part of the compliance is for me to be enrolled in a pulmonary rehab program.”

Lois Humphreys is a lung cancer survivor with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). She urges Kenmore Mercy to raise the rates, lead fundraisers or seek grant money to keep it. She worries the alternative MOG program will be little more than a glorified gym.

“For nine bucks a month I can just go join Crunch,” she said.

Barbara Bontempo, a retired SUNY Buffalo State English professor, said the program allowed her to continue teaching for several years after she was diagnosed with moderate COPD .

“People say it's an exercise program but it’s not; it's like a total support system. If I'm sick or have to miss a week, two weeks, I know the difference when I come back," Bontempo said. "And I'm one of the lucky ones. I am not on oxygen.”

Ludwig said the hospital sought alternatives when administrators concluded that each class would cost $25 or more to break even. Many of the participants attend three classes each week.

Program administrators saw a healthy alternative in the Medically Oriented Gym, owned by physical therapist Russell Certo, who has questioned what he considers a short-sighted health insurance system that would rather pay for expensive drugs and critical care than exercise and other ways to help prevent catastrophic falls and improve the lives of those with chronic conditions.

Sara Wilczek holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a master’s in public health. She is director of the MOG, which also has centers on Grand Island, the Buffalo East Side, and West Seneca. All four sites serve medically compromised people, Wilczek said, and three-quarters of the members at the Tonawanda site are 65 or older.

Marie Pettitt will run its new pulmonary maintenance program. She is a kinesiologist and certified exercise physiologist who holds a bachelor’s in exercise science. She also is certified to teach SilverSneakers senior fitness classes and interned in a cardiopulmonary rehab center in Rochester. A physical therapist also will be involved.

They and other staff all have worked with people who have pulmonary fibrosis, COPD and asthma. All can measure blood pressure, oxygen and heart rate and the protocol in the gym is similar to that of any rehab program where a medical emergency occurs: Call 9-1-1, Wilczek said.

The new program also will cost $6 per class. It won’t provide free oxygen but will work with participants who need it to have it delivered to the MOG. Insurance covers most of the cost of that oxygen, said Carolyn Hilbert, Kenmore Mercy director of pulmonary services.

Ludwig said he sees the arrangement will allow Kenmore Mercy to "focus more on the things that we're good at, taking care of a really sick patients, surgery, things like that.”

Time will tell. Meanwhile, the need for a lung transplant forces King to focus more on the present.

“If it's just straight-up money decision, then we have to swallow it and move on,” she said, "but it just doesn't seem right. Certainly no one is getting rich off this. I'm not claiming that they are. But if they claim that they're doing what Jesus wants, straight up look me in the face and say you can't do it because of money.”